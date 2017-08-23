Sheriff's office warns of potential credit card fraud in Camden area

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is warning people to monitor their bank accounts after receiving reports from people claiming their debit cards were compromised.

The Sheriff's Office posted this announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday:

"The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has received numerous complaints from Kershaw County citizens whose debit cards have been compromised recently.

If you have used your debit card to purchase fuel or other items at the Murphy's service station located in front of Lowes on US1 in Camden during the period of August 13-18, 2017, your card may have been compromised. You should immediately check with your bank.

If you determine that your card has been compromised you should contact the Camden Police Department."

If you know anything that could help investigators make an arrest, contact contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.