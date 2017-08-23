WATCH LIVE: House committee meeting regarding V.C. Summer project

Members of the South Carolina House are discussing SCANA and Santee Cooper's decision to discontinue building nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear facility Tuesday

The Speaker of the House has charged committee members with focusing on helping power ratepayers, and calls the failed project a "$9 billion catastrophe." Among those testifying before the committee: agencies charged with overseeing the power companies and the power rate hikes customers have been forced to pay over the years.

HAPPENING NOW: it's a House committee's turn for a hearing on failed V.C. Summer nuclear project @schousespeaker addresses members @wis10 pic.twitter.com/m9NjL0TOsf — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) August 23, 2017

The @schousespeaker charges committee members w/protecting power ratepayers, focusing on repair rather than punishment @wis10 — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) August 23, 2017

