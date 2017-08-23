Deputies arrest man for sexual assault, burglary charge in separate incidents

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man on charges relating to a sexual assault and burglary at his job.

Niat Gebrekristos, 24, is charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and two counts of burglary. He was arrested Tuesday.

Gebrekristos is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Beatty Road on August 11 and sexually assaulting the victim. Sheriff's investigators say DNA evidence collected at the scene led to Gebrekristos' identification.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

While investigators were looking for Gebrekristos, deputies say he broke into Nick's Restaurant on Broad River Road, where he worked, on August 18. Investigators say he threw a cement block through a window and stole a cash drawer containing cash.

Gebrekristos was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

