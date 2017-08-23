Nikki Haley for president? The DNC has her on a short-list of potential candidates

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Could former South Carolina governor and current Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley be the next President of the United States?

Opposition research being conducted by the Democratic National Committee puts Ambassador Haley on a short-list for a potential 2020 presidential run, according to Politico.

The popular and twice-elected governor joins the DNC's short-list of potential political rivals for the DNC that includes Vice President Mike Pence, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, and Sen. Tom Cotton. A DNC spokesperson told Politico that the research is being conducted in preparation that President Donald Trump does not run or isn't nominated in 2020.

Haley has frequently eschewed questions about her political future and presidential aspirations, despite being an outspoken and highly visible member of the Trump administration.

In a recent interview on CNN, Ambassador Haley spoke about a frank conversation she had with President Trump about his response to the Aug. 12 violence in Charlottesville, VA.

Haley said she initiated the conversation with the president and praised his public responses to the violence and his Aug. 21 televised address on Afghanistan as "strong."

