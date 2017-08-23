Student involved in Spring Valley HS resource officer incident sues district, sheriff's dept.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office has released its investigatory report about an incident involving a school resource officer and a student at Spring Valley High School last year.

Solicitor: No charges for teens, fired SRO in Spring Valley incident

A federal judge has thrown out a complaint filed against former Richland County school resource officer Ben Fields by a student who claimed he was unfairly identified as a gang member.

Judge throws out federal complaint against former SRO accused of assaulting student

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said on Wednesday he has fired school resource officer Ben Fields after his actions inside a Spring Valley High School classroom on Monday.day afternoon. The first two videos show Fields approaching the girl sitting at a desk in a classroom. ...

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he's asked the FBI to investigate an incident involving a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School.

FBI to lead investigation of violent incident at Spring Valley High School

A Spring Valley High School student who was charged following a classroom incident in 2015 involving the school's resource officer has filed a lawsuit against the school district and the sheriff's department.

Niya Kenny and her attorney plan to publicly discuss the lawsuit filed against the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Richland School District Two Wednesday.

In October 2015, Kenny was in a classroom at Spring Valley High School when the teacher called School Resource Officer Ben Fields to remove a disruptive student. Kenny questioned Fields as he attempted to remove her classmate from her desk.

Several students used their cell phones to record the video of Fields dragging the female student that made national headlines.

Fields was fired after the incident. The incident was investigated by the FBI.

Kenny said she spoke out in defense of her classmate. She was originally charged with disturbing schools but the solicitor dropped the charges against her and Fields.

In 2016, Kenny and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal suit against the state of South Carolina over two state laws regarding the enforcement of disorderly conduct and disturbing schools.

Kenny is now suing for false imprisonment, negligence and defamation.

A news conference involving Kenny and her attorney Justin Bamberg is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Strom Law Firm in Columbia. WIS will cover the news conference.

