Student involved in Spring Valley HS resource officer incident s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Student involved in Spring Valley HS resource officer incident sues district, sheriff's dept.

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Spring Valley High School student who was charged following a classroom incident in 2015 involving the school's resource officer has filed a lawsuit against the school district and the sheriff's department.

Niya Kenny and her attorney plan to publicly discuss the lawsuit filed against the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Richland School District Two Wednesday.

In October 2015, Kenny was in a classroom at Spring Valley High School when the teacher called School Resource Officer Ben Fields to remove a disruptive student. Kenny questioned Fields as he attempted to remove her classmate from her desk. 

Several students used their cell phones to record the video of Fields dragging the female student that made national headlines.

WEB EXTRA: Watch the three angles of the incident: Angle 1 | Angle 2 | Angle 3

Fields was fired after the incident. The incident was investigated by the FBI. 

Kenny said she spoke out in defense of her classmate. She was originally charged with disturbing schools but the solicitor dropped the charges against her and Fields.

MORE: Attorney: 12,000+ page report released in Spring Valley video incident

In 2016, Kenny and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal suit against the state of South Carolina over two state laws regarding the enforcement of disorderly conduct and disturbing schools.

Kenny is now suing for false imprisonment, negligence and defamation.

A news conference involving Kenny and her attorney Justin Bamberg is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Strom Law Firm in Columbia. WIS will cover the news conference.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly