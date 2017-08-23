Better chance of afternoon storms Wednesday

A cold front has picked up a bit more steam and looks to move through the state Wednesday night. Ahead of the front we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through evening.

Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern Midlands and much of the Pee Dee under a Marginal risk of severe weather.



The front will bring in cooler, drier air late Thursday into Friday with another shot of reinforcing cooler air for the weekend as daytime high reach the middle 80s and overnight lows middle 60s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms (some storms could be severe with gusty winds and small hail) highs middle 90s



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 2 p.m., then partly cloudy, highs lower 90s



Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, highs upper 80s.

