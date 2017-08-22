Gamecocks to add flames to famed entrance before games

A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
LSU running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Arden Key have been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American First-Team.More >>
On Monday, The University of Alabama landed at No. 1 on the Associated Press preseason Top 25, and on Tuesday they had 5 players selected to AP's preseason All-American team.More >>
On the same day Mike VII made his big public debut on campus, a neighboring gift store debuted a new line of merchandise in his honor.More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.More >>
Georgia coach Kirby Smart says there is still a chance cornerback Malkom Parrish could be ready for the start of the season following surgery last week to repair a broken bone in his foot.More >>
Auburn fans have the opportunity to gather on the plains and meet their favorite athletes and coaches Saturday as Auburn holds its annual Auburn Fan Day. Fans will get the chance to meet the 2017 Auburn Football players and coaches. According to auburntigers.com, head coach Gus Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex, but the football Tigers won't be the only Auburn University Athletics team at fan day. According to the website, the Aubur...More >>
