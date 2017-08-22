Gamecocks to add flames to famed entrance before games

One of the most popular entrances in college football is getting an upgrade.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are now adding pyrotechnics to their famed entrance this season. The teams will run out of the tunnel to the "2001" theme as four flame units light up the Carolina sky.

“We believe this will be the most explosive team entrance in college football,” said South Carolina Senior Associate AD/Marketing & Branding Eric Nichols.

The flames will be up to 20 feet high and the team will also run through plumes of smokes that will extend from 20 to 25 feet long.

Because of the new addition to the entrance, on-field adjustments will be made for individuals on the field during the team entrance including VIPs, recruits, media, the band, and cheerleaders.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.