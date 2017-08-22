Man sentenced for assaulting state trooper during 2015 traffic stop

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison and five years probation for assaulting a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in 2015.

Chance Etheredge was pulled over on Interstate 20 near the I-26 interchange on February 14, 2015 by Lance Corporal Jason Snider for suspicion of DUI. After pulling Etheredge over, Snider conducted field sobriety tests on Etheredge. Following the tests, Snider began to place Etheredge under arrest.

Etheredge physically resisted the officer and returned to his vehicles in an effort to leave the scene. Snider and Etheredge fought as Etheredge attempted to start his vehicle. Instead, Snider removed the keys from the ignition.

During the struggle, Etheredge grabbed a .38 caliber handgun from his vehicle. Shortly after, Snider grabbed his service weapon and shot Etheredge. Etheredge was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.