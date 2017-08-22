Man sentenced for assaulting state trooper during 2015 traffic stop

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona.
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Senate committee meets on that, to hear from Santee Cooper and SCE&G and also the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff.
Crews from the Columbia Fire Department are working to put out a house fire on Gervais Street.
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
While exact figures may be difficult to calculate, there are early indications the eclipse delivered a major economic boost for the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that took just off Highway 302.
