FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fire forces portion of Gervais Street to close

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Crews from the Columbia Fire Department are working to put out a house fire on Gervais Street.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
While exact figures may be difficult to calculate, there are early indications the eclipse delivered a major economic boost for the area.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that took just off Highway 302.More >>
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, CSX Police and Crimestoppers are searching for the people who caused a train to derail in Lugoff.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
People who thought cash just appearing on a Bladen County roadway was too good to be true were right.More >>
