FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fire forces portion of Gervais Street to close

Crews from the Columbia Fire Department are working to put out a house fire on Gervais Street.

Officials said the fire occurred at a home on the 2200 block of Gervais Street.

At this point, there have been no reported injuries from the incident. However, crews have closed Gervais Street between Harden and Oak Street.

Motorists in the area are being redirected through Five Points. Use caution when traveling through the area.

