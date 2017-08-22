Accident in Lexington Co. leaves roadway blocked

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that took just off Highway 302.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a collision between a dump truck and a car took place near the 800 block of Gator Road in Gaston near Jacques Haven Road. Officials said the accident occurred just before 5 p.m.

Officials said there were injuries caused by the accident, but details of the injuries were not available.

At this point, troopers are still on the scene investigating the accident.

If you are headed that way, seek an alternate route.

