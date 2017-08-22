Authorities seek parties responsible for train derailment

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, CSX Police and Crimestoppers are searching for the people who caused a train to derail in Lugoff.

According to officials, the incident took place just off Highway 601 and Medfield Road on August 5.

An investigation has determined that a yellow-colored bulldozer was placed on the tracks causing a CSX train to collide with it.

The collision caused several cars to derails.

CSX Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the parties responsible for this act.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

