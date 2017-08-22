Gamecocks release SEC women’s basketball schedule

The road to winning a fourth straight SEC regular season championship is one filled with a number of steep challenges for the Gamecocks once conference play opens.
The Gamecocks will face six NCAA Tournament teams at home during the 2017-18 season, including national championship game opponent Mississippi State.
South Carolina opens SEC play on New Year’s Eve at home against Texas A&M. It will be the fourth consecutive time the Gamecocks open SEC play at home.
The champs’ first game at home in 2018 will see the Gamecocks take on Auburn on January 11. Dawn Staley’s squad will close out that week with a Sunday matchup against USC assistant Jolette Law’s former team, Tennessee. The Lady Vols are just one of three opponents the Gamecocks will see twice this season. USC will also battle Missouri and Kentucky two times this season.
The national championship rematch between USC and Mississippi State will take place in Starkville on February 5.
Here’s a look at the Gamecocks' full SEC schedule:
Sun., Dec. 31, vs. Texas A&M
Thu., Jan. 4, at Ole Miss
Sun., Jan. 7, at Missouri
Thu., Jan. 11, vs. Auburn
Sun., Jan. 14, vs. Tennessee
Thu., Jan. 18, at Vanderbilt
Sun., Jan. 21, at Kentucky
Thu., Jan. 25, vs. Arkansas
Sun., Jan. 28, vs. Missouri
Mon., Feb. 5, at Mississippi State
Thu., Feb. 8, at Alabama
Sun., Feb. 11, vs. Florida
Thu., Feb. 15, at Georgia
Sun., Feb. 18, vs. Kentucky
Thu., Feb. 22, vs. LSU
Sun., Feb. 25 at Tennessee
