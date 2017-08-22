Boil water advisory issued for customers in Downtown Columbia

The City of Columbia has issued a boil water advisory for customers located on Barnwell Street from Senate Street to Hampton Street.

Crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break in the area, which could have contaminated the water used by customers in the area.

Customers are urged to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Also, customers who have made ice using water that has not been boiled should not use that ice for drinking purposes.

Anyone in or around the area who is experiencing loss of water or water pressure is also advised to boil water.

Food processors and restaurants in the area should follow the given recommendations from the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

