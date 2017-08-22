Wolfpack suspend 3, dismiss 2 ahead of season opener vs. Gamecocks

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

COLUMBIA, SC(TheBigSpur.com) -- With the season opener vs. South Carolina two weeks away, NC State has announced the dismissal of two players and suspension of three others following a university investigation into an on-campus party in July.

According to WRAL, the investigation began after three separate sexual assault allegations were reported at one location, all between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 21.

The players — all freshman summer enrollees — violated the school's code of conduct due to their involvement in an on-campus gathering involving alcohol and marijuana.

Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed while Isaiah Moore, Erin Colins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended indefinitely.

"We have a locker room full of young men committed to representing our University with integrity and respect, and have created a strong culture for NC State Football through our leadership program," NC State coach Dave Doeren said Tuesday. "We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don't align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly.

"Although I've disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I'm going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline."

