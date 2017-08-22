Wolfpack suspend 3, dismiss 2 ahead of season opener vs. Gamecocks

On the same day Mike VII made his big public debut on campus, a neighboring gift store debuted a new line of merchandise in his honor.More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.More >>
Georgia coach Kirby Smart says there is still a chance cornerback Malkom Parrish could be ready for the start of the season following surgery last week to repair a broken bone in his foot.More >>
Auburn fans have the opportunity to gather on the plains and meet their favorite athletes and coaches Saturday as Auburn holds its annual Auburn Fan Day. Fans will get the chance to meet the 2017 Auburn Football players and coaches. According to auburntigers.com, head coach Gus Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex, but the football Tigers won't be the only Auburn University Athletics team at fan day. According to the website, the Aubur...More >>
The streets of Downtown Tuscaloosa will be crowded Saturday morning. It’s for a race with an important cause, and a pretty memorable name.More >>
The University of South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats will be a little bit more special on top of the game being played at night.More >>
As many of the Heathwood Hall players left the field, Marcus Lattimore kept a few of his running backs and his quarterback to iron out a few wrinkles heading into Thursday’s season opener against Oakbrook Prep.More >>
Returning starter Danny Etling and Myles Brennan have dominated the quarterback talk at LSU during fall camp, but Coach O says don’t forget about another true freshman, Lowell Narcisse from St. James High School.More >>
