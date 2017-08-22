West Columbia man charged with sending nude photos to underage girl

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jose Francisco Garcia, 45, of West Columbia, on one charge connected to the dissemination of obscene material to a minor. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jose Francisco Garcia, 45, of West Columbia, on one charge connected to the dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garcia with the help of investigators with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, members of the North Florida ICAC Task Force.



Investigators accuse Garcia of sending a nude image to the minor victim via social media.



Garcia was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger (§16-15-355)

The charge is a felony offense and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.



The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

