2 suspects arrested, 1 still sought in recent Five Points robbery

Columbia Police investigators say they've arrested two of three men in connection with a robbery in Five Points from earlier this month.

Akeem Elijujwan Bonnette, 24, and Tyshad Shamar Davis, 19, are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bonnette and Davis are accused of robbing two women shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 830 Harden Street.

CPD has an outstanding Robbery arrest warrant for a third suspect, 23-year-old Willie Green III.

The two women, 20 and 22-years-old, respectively, reported to officers that three suspects were initially friendly with them while walking through a nearby parking lot.

Then, the males forcibly stole cell phones, cash, and wallets from the victims before running away from the scene.

The victims were not physically injured during the incident and promptly notified police.

CPD asks citizens with information about Green’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com , and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab. Tipsters could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

