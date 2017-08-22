SCANA CEO taken to hospital before scheduled Senate testimony on failed V.C. Summer nuclear project

Just before he was scheduled to testify before a South Carolina Senate committee, SCANA's CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to the hospital, according to SCE&G.

Marsh was scheduled to testify before the Senate committee that's investigating the failed nuclear reactors on Tuesday. However, after a brief break, another SCANA representative, Jimmy Addison, began testifying instead announcing Marsh was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing pain.

Following an inquiry, SCE&G tweeted that Marsh was taken by company personnel "to [a] local hospital after experiencing pain" believed to be related to kidney stones.

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh was taken by company personnel to local hospital after experiencing pain. Believed to be symptoms from kidney stones. — SCE&G (@scegnews) August 22, 2017

Testimony on the aborted nuclear plant continues Tuesday.

