SCANA CEO taken to hospital before scheduled Senate testimony on failed V.C. Summer nuclear project

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh. (Source: WIS) SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Just before he was scheduled to testify before a South Carolina Senate committee, SCANA's CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to the hospital, according to SCE&G. 

Marsh was scheduled to testify before the Senate committee that's investigating the failed nuclear reactors on Tuesday. However, after a brief break, another SCANA representative, Jimmy Addison, began testifying instead announcing Marsh was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing pain. 

Following an inquiry, SCE&G tweeted that Marsh was taken by company personnel "to [a] local hospital after experiencing pain" believed to be related to kidney stones. 

Testimony on the aborted nuclear plant continues Tuesday. 

