Deputies search for man wanted for redeeming stolen lottery tickets

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man wanted for stealing lottery scratch-off lottery tickets and redeeming the winning ones.

Deputies are looking for Montez Vaughn, 19. He is accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from the Harveys on Broad River Road in July and later redeeming the winning ones at a gas station on St. Andrews Road. He's wanted for defrauding the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A photo of Vaughn is attached to this story. If you know where he is, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.