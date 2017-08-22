Students return to University of South Carolina this week

University of South Carolina students and parents moving into Capstone House (Source: WIS)

Thousands of students return to the University of South Carolina Tuesday and Wednesday.

Streets near campus residence halls are busy with parents and students unloading everything they'll need for the semester.

University of South Carolina move-in day would have normally been over the weekend but University officials decided to open dorms later due to the solar eclipse Monday.

Some students will move in Wednesday. A total of 8,675 students will live on campus.

About 5,800 students comprise the incoming freshman class, including 28 sets of twins. The main campus in Columbia has more than 32,000 students.

Tuesday night is First Night Carolina for freshmen from 9 until 10:30 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. On Wednesday, students and their parents are invited to Convocation at 10 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Classes begin Thursday.

