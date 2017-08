A 3-vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near the Peak exit/US 176 has blocked all lanes at this hour. (Source: WIS viewer)

Traffic congestion has cleared following a 3-vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near the Peak exit/US 176 blocked the right lane at this hour.

Injuries are being reported, but the conditions of those involved are unknown.

Update: Collision; I-26 EB: 1 mi E of Exit97, rht ln clsd, Ocrd: 10:57AM.| 11:34A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) August 22, 2017

