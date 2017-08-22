Midlands couple welcomes baby born on eclipse day; more families welcome eclipse babies

Natasha Graves welcomed the birth of her daughter, Jayda, Monday morning also at Palmetto Health Richland at 5:15 a.m. (Source: Tanika Thompson)

A Midlands couple welcomed the newest edition to their family into the world just before totality during the solar eclipse on Monday.

Baby Luca was born Monday morning to Jaela and Edie Cornejo at Palmetto Health Richland three weeks before his due date of Sept. 14.

His mother called his arrival a sweet surprise - even though the couple planned a home birth. The couple and their 2-year-old son, Micah, are happy that Luca was here.

But Luca wasn't the only baby born on Monday - Natasha Graves welcomed the birth of her daughter, Jayda, Monday morning also at Palmetto Health Richland at 5:15 a.m. Baby Jayda was 6 pounds, 5 ounces at her birth.

