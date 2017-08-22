Record crowd enjoys eclipse with Columbia Fireflies

A record crowd showed up at Spirit Communications Park Monday to witness the solar eclipse with the Fireflies.

While Columbia hosted the Rome braves Monday afternoon, the players wore commemorative jerseys.

While the eclipse was in the partial stages some players checked the sky with their special eclipse glasses.

In the middle of the fourth inning they stopped the game and players stretched out on the field to enjoy the totality. Totality occurred at 2:41 p.m. and everyone at the park enjoyed the astronomical phenomena. After a 19-minute delay, the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth.

9,629 spectators watched the Fireflies beat the Braves 6-5. With two outs and the game tied, Andres Gimenez drilled a base hit down the third-base line that plated the game-winning run.

It was Columbia’s sixth walk-off win of the season.

Spirit Communications Park also eclipsed 300,000 total fans for 2017. 304,010 have attended Fireflies’ games this season at Spirit Communications Park.

