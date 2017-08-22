Record crowd enjoys eclipse with Columbia Fireflies

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
A 3-vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near the Peak exit/US 176 has blocked all lanes at this hour.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A record crowd showed up at Spirit Communications Park Monday to witness the solar eclipse with the Fireflies.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Senate committee meets on that, to hear from Santee Cooper and SCE&G and also the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff.More >>
Governor McAuliffe says he is likely to submit a bill before leaving office that would enable the removal of the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.More >>
These athletes include hall of famers and gold medalists in sports from football and basketball to lacrosse and track.More >>
With the total solar eclipse behind us, it’s time to focus on education. Students who attend the Richland School District Two return to school Tuesday morning.More >>
Charlottesville's City Council unanimously voted early Tuesday to cover the statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
