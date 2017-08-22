SC House, Senate committees begins investigation of abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear project

On Tuesday, South Carolina House & Senate committees will start investigating the failed nuclear project at V.C Summer.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Senate committee meets on that, to hear from Santee Cooper and SCE&G and also the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Those are the offices in charge of regulating the utilities, but also Santee Cooper and SCE&G is supposed to give the senators an "update" on the nuclear project. On Wednesday, the House committee will hold a question and answer session type meeting.

Prior to his scheduled testimony, SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to an area hospital.

The agenda for the hearing is as follows:

I. Opening Remarks

II. Overview of the Public Service Commission Processes - Jocelyn Boyd, Chief Clerk of the Public Service Commission

III. Overview of the Office of Regulatory Staff’s Role - C. Dukes Scott, Executive Director of the Office of Regulatory Staff

IV. Current Status of the V. C. Summer Nuclear Project A. South Carolina Electric & Gas Company B. Public Service Authority

