SC House, Senate committees begins investigation of abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear project

On Tuesday, South Carolina House & Senate committees will start investigating the failed nuclear project at V.C Summer.

At 11 a.m., the Senate committee heard from Santee Cooper and SCE&G and also the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Those are the offices in charge of regulating the utilities. Officials from Santee Cooper and SCE&G were asked by senators to provide an "update" on the nuclear project, including information on what it would cost and what the risk would be to pick up the project where it left off.

The utility company staff members said it would cost $2.2 billion to finish the project. Santee Cooper said it would have cost power customers 41 percent more to keep the project going.

Senators were told that the construction schedule was not followed.

The Office of Regulatory Staff said it would take more than one new partner power company to buy in and help the project and revive. This would also help both the state and federal government.

Prior to his scheduled testimony, SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to an area hospital.

The agenda for the hearing is as follows:

I. Opening Remarks

II. Overview of the Public Service Commission Processes - Jocelyn Boyd, Chief Clerk of the Public Service Commission

III. Overview of the Office of Regulatory Staff’s Role - C. Dukes Scott, Executive Director of the Office of Regulatory Staff

IV. Current Status of the V. C. Summer Nuclear Project A. South Carolina Electric & Gas Company B. Public Service Authority

