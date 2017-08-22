Richland School District Two welcomes growth and change for a new school year

With the total solar eclipse behind us, it’s time to focus on education.

Students who attend the Richland School District Two return to school Tuesday morning. It’s the Columbia area's largest school district and several changes are underway for the 2017-2018 school year.

Libby Roof, Chief Communications officer, said they are expecting more students this year. The district averages about 300 new students every year. As of 2016 the school district had 27,842 students.

First, the district welcomes the new Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis for his first school year since taking the position last summer. Dr. Davis is working on a new strategic plan which includes and new mission and vision statement for the district.



Jackson Creek Elementary school opens its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. It’s a new elementary school on Trenholm Road Extension that will seat about 550 students. District officials will spend the day helping students and staff transition into the new school.

Their mascot is the Investigators. It’s the 20th elementary school in the district.



Tuesday in the bus lot behind Killian Elementary school, bus drivers loaded onto 79 regular route buses including 23 new buses the school district received.

Roof asked parents to “Please check the website for the bus routes because transportation routes continues to update even as of Monday.”

District officials say the first 10 school days will be trial and error. They ask parents to be patient with them as they will be work out the kinks. Several transportation requests are not properly filled out before classes start and bus drivers will arrive at bus stops to find more students than for which they originally planned.

Richland2.org has a back to school section with a link to bus routes.

