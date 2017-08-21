Former Dutch Fork star no longer on Gamecocks roster

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- South Carolina running back Stephen Davis Jr. is no longer on the football roster.

He was not at practice with the team on Monday night and has been subtracted from the school's official roster. A USC spokesperson was not aware of the reason he's no longer with the team.

Davis Jr. signed with Auburn over the Gamecocks in 2016 but left The Plains after the spring semester. He enrolled at South Carolina in the summer and began working with the running backs. He played both running back and safety during his time at Dutch Fork and initially signed with the Tigers as a defensive player.

Davis Jr. was not on scholarship this semester so his departure doesn't affect the overall numbers. He was ineligible to play this season due to NCAA transfer rules.

