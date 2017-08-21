Total eclipse of the rock: SC couple gets engaged on eclipse day

One lucky lady named Alix Bockus tweeted that her boyfriend proposed to her on their anniversary. (Source: Alix Bockus/Twitter)

One lucky woman got a rock and the U.S. saw a phenomenal event on Monday.

One lucky lady named Alix Bockus, 25, tweeted that her boyfriend proposed to her on their anniversary. Bockus also added that he proposed during totality - a plan he's kept from her during in the last few months.

"Saw the news ask about engagements," Twitter user @momjeans_x said. "My boyfriend proposed to me! It's our 2 year anniversary and the total eclipse!"

saw the news ask about engagements. well @WLTX @wis10 @CBS, my boyfriend proposed to me! it's our 2 year anniversary and the total eclipse! pic.twitter.com/NYDSSCAAwm — ?? (@momjeans_x) August 21, 2017

She and her fiance, Ryan Hoskins, 28, haven't made any big plans yet - but hope it's as memorable as the eclipse was on Monday. She is really taking the new development well.

MY ANNIVERSARY HAS BEEN SO CUTE AND HAPPY AND GOOD ???? — ?? (@momjeans_x) August 21, 2017

Not only did she get a beautiful ring, but she also shared the BEAUTIFUL ring around the moon during the total solar eclipse.

also my sister got this sick picture of the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/JGqXUpioex — ?? (@momjeans_x) August 21, 2017

Congrats, Alix. You're having an amazing day.

