Total eclipse of the rock: SC couple gets engaged on eclipse day

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Alix Bockus and Ryan Hoskins got engaged on Eclipse Day 2017. (Source: Alix Bockus) Alix Bockus and Ryan Hoskins got engaged on Eclipse Day 2017. (Source: Alix Bockus)
FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) -

One lucky woman got a rock and the U.S. saw a phenomenal event on Monday. 

One lucky lady named Alix Bockus, 25, tweeted that her boyfriend proposed to her on their anniversary. Bockus also added that he proposed during totality - a plan he's kept from her during in the last few months. 

"Saw the news ask about engagements," Twitter user @momjeans_x said. "My boyfriend proposed to me! It's our 2 year anniversary and the total eclipse!" 

She and her fiance, Ryan Hoskins, 28, haven't made any big plans yet - but hope it's as memorable as the eclipse was on Monday. She is really taking the new development well. 

Not only did she get a beautiful ring, but she also shared the BEAUTIFUL ring around the moon during the total solar eclipse. 

Congrats, Alix. You're having an amazing day. 

