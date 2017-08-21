Local boaters, visitors gather at Lake Murray to watch solar ecl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Local boaters, visitors gather at Lake Murray to watch solar eclipse

By Mike DeSumma, Reporter
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

Several boaters were on hand at Lake Murray to watch Monday’s solar eclipse.

Those boats, however, didn’t just hold local residents hoping to get a good view of the rare event. Visitors who made their way from all over got charters for the day to see the eclipse as well. Many of those visitors had to make reservations well in advance to receive those charters.

Viewers who found spots on Lake Murray were treated to a panoramic view of totality as darkness crept in just before 2:45 p.m.

For many in attendance, the sight was nothing short of incredible.

“It’s different,” said Ken Jones, Jr. “It never happened before. To be out here on Lake Murray is probably the coolest experience you can have and you can’t beat that.”

Visitors said that being surrounded by water with friends and family made the once-in-a-lifetime moment more personal and special for them.

