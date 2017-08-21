Former W. Columbia mayor Joe Owens dies

Joe Owens, the former mayor of West Columbia, passed away on Monday.

Owens served as the top official in West Columbia from 2011 to 2015 before being unseated by Bobby Horton two years ago.

During his tenure as mayor, Owens found himself involved in different battles with members of town council and the police chief.

At one point, Owens was accused of creating an “oppressive atmosphere of intimidation” within the West Columbia administration.

