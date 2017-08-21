Former W. Columbia mayor Joe Owens dies

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Just before he was scheduled to testify before a South Carolina Senate committee, SCANA's CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to the hospital, according to SCE&G.More >>
Just before he was scheduled to testify before a South Carolina Senate committee, SCANA's CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to the hospital, according to SCE&G.More >>
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Senate committee meets on that, to hear from Santee Cooper and SCE&G and also the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff.More >>
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Senate committee meets on that, to hear from Santee Cooper and SCE&G and also the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Joe Owens, the former mayor of West Columbia, passed away on Monday.More >>
Joe Owens, the former mayor of West Columbia, passed away on Monday.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>