Back to reality: Post-total solar eclipse slows exit from Midlands

After witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon, travelers to Columbia hit the road for home.

And what they discovered is that the second half of their journey will likely take longer than the first. Within a half hour after the end of totality in Monday’s solar eclipse, traffic on northbound I-77 had slowed to a crawl.

Drivers moved ahead at only a few miles an hour near the Killian Road exit as the partial eclipse continued to play out in the skies overhead. The South Carolina DOT website indicated congestion on I-77 near Ridgeway and extending north to Richburg and areas south of Rock Hill.

At times, the line of vehicles was able to speed up, but not to normal highway speed limits. Southbound traffic appeared light and moving at normal speeds.

DOT officials in Columbia monitoring live cameras said earlier in the day said traffic volumes and speeds on several main arteries including I-26 and I-95 had not posed significant problems.

