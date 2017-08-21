WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to give 9 p.m. national addre - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to give 9 p.m. national address on Afghanistan

The White House Sunday announced that President Donald Trump would address the nation's troops and the American people Monday night to update the path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia.(Source: CNN) The White House Sunday announced that President Donald Trump would address the nation's troops and the American people Monday night to update the path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia.(Source: CNN)

WATCH LIVE: The White House says President Donald Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan. 

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the address by clicking here. 

