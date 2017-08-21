Gamecocks take in solar eclipse at Williams-Brice Stadium - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks take in solar eclipse at Williams-Brice Stadium

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: Gamecock Football/Twitter) (Source: Gamecock Football/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Just hours before their only open practice, the South Carolina Gamecocks made their way back to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Like many in the Midlands on Monday, the Gamecocks set their sights towards the sky with protective lenses to watch the solar eclipse.

Players were perched high above the field to get the best view possible of the eclipse. For Will Muschamp’s squad, the view certainly didn’t disappoint.

The Gamecocks will face North Carolina State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open their season on Sept. 2.

The team will take the field at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:15 p.m. However, the gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission for practice on Monday is free, but the clear bag policy will be in effect.

