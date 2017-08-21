WATCH: The total solar eclipse makes spectacular show across the - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: The total solar eclipse makes spectacular show across the Midlands!

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The total solar eclipse came to totality at 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Source: WIS) The total solar eclipse came to totality at 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Did you miss the total solar eclipse on Monday?  Well, here's your chance to re-watch it again. 

The eclipse made its cross-country journey to the Midlands just after 1 p.m. Monday, with totality being reached at 2:41 p.m. 

Many viewers have sent in video and photos of the eclipse from where they were - you can check out those photos here. 

This video is from the WIS SkyCam - and shows the eclipse just before totality. 

Share this moment with your friends and family - and share the Facebook post below as well! 

