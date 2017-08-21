WATCH: The total solar eclipse makes spectacular show across the Midlands!

The total solar eclipse came to totality at 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Source: WIS)

Did you miss the total solar eclipse on Monday? Well, here's your chance to re-watch it again.

The eclipse made its cross-country journey to the Midlands just after 1 p.m. Monday, with totality being reached at 2:41 p.m.

Many viewers have sent in video and photos of the eclipse from where they were - you can check out those photos here.

This video is from the WIS SkyCam - and shows the eclipse just before totality.

