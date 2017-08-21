SC skydiving team remembers adventure of a lifetime parachuting during eclipse totality

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
People who thought cash just appearing on a Bladen County roadway was too good to be true were right.More >>
People who thought cash just appearing on a Bladen County roadway was too good to be true were right.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Joe Owens, the former mayor of West Columbia, passed away on Monday.More >>
Joe Owens, the former mayor of West Columbia, passed away on Monday.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Believe it or not, four guys – three from South Carolina and one from Oregon – will be taking a helicopter ride up to 11,000 feet in Orangeburg County and parachuting during the eclipse.More >>
Believe it or not, four guys – three from South Carolina and one from Oregon – will be taking a helicopter ride up to 11,000 feet in Orangeburg County and parachuting during the eclipse.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jose Francisco Garcia, 45, of West Columbia, on one charge connected to the dissemination of obscene material to a minor.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jose Francisco Garcia, 45, of West Columbia, on one charge connected to the dissemination of obscene material to a minor.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>