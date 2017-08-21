SC skydiving team parachutes during eclipse totality

Believe it or not, four guys – three from South Carolina and one from Oregon – will be taking a helicopter ride up to 11,000 feet in Orangeburg County and parachuting during the eclipse. (Source: Chad Mills/WIS)

In the Midlands, a group of about half a dozen people was a little bit closer to the eclipse than the rest of us.

Believe it or not, four guys – three from South Carolina and one from Oregon – took a helicopter ride up to 11,000 feet in Orangeburg County – and jumped out of that perfectly good helicopter and parachuted back down to Earth.

What makes the skydive even more incredible and memorable – they did it during totality Monday afternoon.

WIS was along for the ride. We asked one of the skydivers what he was worried about before the adventurous jump.

“We haven’t practiced this. It’s the middle of the night, as far as we’re concerned, in darkness. We’re jumping with pyrotechnics, which shoots out flaming streams of molten aluminum or something. I don’t know what we have to be worried about, really," said Burke Fitzpatrick with the Carolina Skydiving Team.

There’s a number of groups making it possible: Carolina Skydivers, the Special Forces Association Parachute Team, Celebrate Freedom Foundation, and Sunshine Recycling.

The parachutists said they were excited about seeing the eclipse, but they’re probably more excited to see the umbra – the moon’s shadow – coming across the Earth’s surface.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.