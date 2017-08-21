Thousands claim their eclipse viewing spot at the Historic Columbia Speedway

Thousands of people are gathering at the Historic Columbia Speedway in Cayce for the Soda City Eclipse Viewing Festival.

Gates opened at 8 d.m. and already hundreds of people started making their way into the speedway to claim their spots. It’s estimated that the speedway can hold at least 10,000 people.

As of Monday morning the event was not sold out.

Several attendees lined up as early as 5 a.m. and said they were excited to be a part of history.

“I remember the last one, It was a partial eclipse. I have never experience a full one. I got out here early because I figured it would be a crowd out here,” said David Gonzalez of Batesburg-Leesville.

John Banks with the Historic Columbia Speedway said there will be bands, a TV screen streaming WIS’ special coverage of the eclipse, food and games.



Calvin Harvell, from Waldwick, New Jersey said he spent three days working to get to Columbia.

“So far, so good. It’s a great town but we haven’t seen that much of it,” said Harvell. “This one looked interesting because of the big screen TV and whatnot. Anything with historic on it, we want to check it out. So we wanted to check out the historic speedway.”

The speedway was once the site of NASCAR races. The last race was in 1971.

Admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. There is free parking and plenty of spots left.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.