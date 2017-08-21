LIVE COVERAGE: The Total Eclipse around the country!

A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Welcome to the Total Solar Eclipse of 2017, a surprisingly common astrological event that's actually quite rare this time around -- mostly due to the number of people who will see it.More >>
Welcome to the Total Solar Eclipse of 2017, a surprisingly common astrological event that's actually quite rare this time around -- mostly due to the number of people who will see it.More >>
LIVE COVERAGE: The Total Eclipse around the country!More >>
LIVE COVERAGE: The Total Eclipse around the country!More >>
Researchers will be at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden during the eclipse Monday to see if it has any effect the zoo's nearly 2,000 animals.More >>
Researchers will be at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden during the eclipse Monday to see if it has any effect the zoo's nearly 2,000 animals.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>