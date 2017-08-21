Fireflies play longest game in team history, first baseman gets win

The history of the Columbia Fireflies might yet quite span two seasons yet, but the club set a record for it's longest game so far.

It took 16 innings to determine a winner on Sunday night at Spirit Communications Park. The Rome Braves scored six runs in the top of the 16th and defeated the Fireflies, 11-6.

It was the longest game in Fireflies franchise history in both innings (16) and total time (5:11).

Columbia (63-61) knotted the game up at 5-5 with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but no team would score for another eight frames. The game featured 12 pitchers – including two position players – and two hitters registered eight at-bats.

Andres Gimenez plated a run in the bottom of the 16th, but that was all the offense left in the tank for the home team. Columbia fell to 4-5 in extra-inning games this season.

The 16-inning marathon featured four homers (two to a side).

Rome’s first baseman, Hoekstra (W, 1-0), recorded the win. The righty made his second appearance on the mound this season and pitched the 15th and 16th frames. Joe Zanghi (L, 0-3) was dealt the loss for Columbia.

The series finale is scheduled for Monday at 1:05 p.m. It is Total Eclipse of the Park at Spirit Communications Park with totality of the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse projected for 2:41 p.m. The game will be briefly delayed shortly before the eclipse and will resume shortly afterward. Right-hander Colin Holderman (2-3, 4.85) starts for the Fireflies and faces the Braves’ lefty Joey Wentz (8-3, 2.19).

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 1:00 p.m. or listen in on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app at 12:45 p.m.

