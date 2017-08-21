Motorcyclist injured in Lexington Co. crash dies

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist injured in a crash earlier this month has died from injuries.

The crash occurred on August 15 on West Dunbar Road near Cedar Lane Parkway. Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass two vehicles on a curve, hit a culvert and was thrown from the bike.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died Sunday. The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner.

