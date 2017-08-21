Motorcyclist injured in Lexington Co. crash dies

American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
If you're on the roads Monday, take a little extra time to breathe and think clearly as you'll likely be dealing with out-of-town drivers.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist injured in a crash earlier this month has died from injuries.More >>
Pat Leach with Mount Pleasant KOA Camp Grounds has been preparing for this weekend for months.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating a stabbing overnight downtown.More >>
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis satisfied with how the administration formulated its new Afghanistan war strategy, but won't discuss what's in it.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
