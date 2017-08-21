CPD investigating overnight stabbing

Columbia Police are investigating a stabbing overnight downtown.

CPD officers are on scene investigating a stabbing incident at the 1500 block of Taylor street. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/i6gLNjNsO7 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 21, 2017

Police have not yet released any other information.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

