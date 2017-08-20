Tourists clamor into the Midlands for the total solar eclipse

The visitors have been piling in from all over the country to get a look at the total solar eclipse coming up Monday. (Source: WIS)

A busy weekend here in the Midlands!

The visitors have been piling in from all over the country to get a look at the total solar eclipse coming up Monday. With the total solar eclipse now just hours away, the streets and sidewalks are filling up a little bit more than usual on this Sunday.

There were noticeable crowds in Five Points, the Vista, and at the State Museum. So far, our visitors only have good things to say.

John Ferreira is visiting from Pennsylvania.

“Columbia is a lovely town. We’ve really enjoyed it so far,” Ferreira said.

The flights are coming in and so are the drivers.

“My dad suggested that we take a road trip, just me and him,” says Lindsey Schaeffer, who traveled from New York with her dad, Eric. “I’ve always liked space since I was little. So, I’ve had this on the calendar for years."

The visitors are here all for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“My son is actually an astronomy buff. He works at the planetarium in Pittsburgh and he did a little bit of research and found out that this was the place that we were going to see the total eclipse the longest,” Ferreira said.

And while there are dozens of events sponsored by the city, these guests say they’re keeping it simple.

“We just want to be somewhere where we can get a good unobstructed view of the sun and get to see the eclipse,” Ferreira said.

Prin Cowan from Virginia says they will watch from a nearby park.

"We brought a blanket and chairs. We’re hoping there won’t be any clouds," Cowan said. "We’re going to think positive.”

