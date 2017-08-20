The largest pair of eclipse glasses are in the Midlands

Did you know the Midlands is home to the world’s biggest pair of solar eclipse glasses?

The gigantic glasses are being shown off at the Spirit Communications Park in Columbia.

The glasses will be on display until Monday. So, if you haven’t been to the park yet, time is running out.

“We decided to go out and look and see what we could bring that folks would enjoy that would bring a little attention to the city,” Chernoff Newman president and COO, David Campbell said. “Especially if we are going to have this many guests coming through."

There is another pair of gigantic eclipse glasses that popped up in Charleston at the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

