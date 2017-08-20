Deputies search for man caught on surveillance driving stolen car

Lexington deputies are searching for a man who was caught on camera behind the wheel of a stolen car.

The suspect was caught on camera at a restaurant drive-thru on Parklane Road in Columbia.

Deputies say the car is a black 2016 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina tags reading EFC 4107.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

