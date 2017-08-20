Where can you get some last minute eclipse glasses?

It seems many people are hoping to get their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses just one day before the rare total solar eclipse on Monday.

Many places that were selling the coveted glasses have completely sold out.

Fortunately, our friends at Palmetto Weekend have taken the liberty of putting together a list of places that, at last check, are still providing eclipse glasses.

Also, make sure the glasses you get are safe to use during the eclipse by using this simple test. If you can see anything other than the sun when you put on the glasses, then they are not safe.

