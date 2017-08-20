Man shot multiple times in late night Richland County shooting

The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
It was a cuddly custody battle in Judge Judy’s court room involving a furry four-legged friend.More >>
It was a cuddly custody battle in Judge Judy’s court room involving a furry four-legged friend.More >>
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.More >>
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.More >>
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.More >>
NASA and PBS are marking 40 years since the back-to-back launches of the Voyager spacecraft.More >>
NASA and PBS are marking 40 years since the back-to-back launches of the Voyager spacecraft.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
Eclipse mania is building and so is demand for the glasses that make it safe to view the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in 99 years.More >>
Eclipse mania is building and so is demand for the glasses that make it safe to view the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in 99 years.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times late Saturday night.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times late Saturday night.More >>
A missing swimmer has been located safely after a search by rescue squads from both Newberry and Fairfield counties.More >>
A missing swimmer has been located safely after a search by rescue squads from both Newberry and Fairfield counties.More >>
The total solar eclipse is officially two days away! People are gearing up for the big day and thousands are making their way to Columbia for the historic and rare event.More >>
The total solar eclipse is officially two days away! People are gearing up for the big day and thousands are making their way to Columbia for the historic and rare event.More >>