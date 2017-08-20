Man shot multiple times in late night Richland County shooting

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times late Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Swallow Court at Heron Drive.

The victim told deputies that a car pulled up to the area and fired several shots. The victim was struck multiple times in the lower-body.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made just yet. Deputies are asking anyone who may have any information on this shooting to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

