Missing swimmer located safely in Newberry County

A missing swimmer has been located safely after a search by rescue squads from both Newberry and Fairfield counties.

Authorities say after putting his boat in the river at the Brazzelman’s Bridge, the man went for a swim and got separated from his vessel. The man found his way out of the river and made his way through the woods to the roadway off of SC 34 near the Newberry and Fairfield County line.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources along with rescue squads and the sheriff's offices from both Newberry and Fairfield counties assisted in the search of the Enoree River and the Broad River for the missing swimmer.

DNR also used an aircraft in the search.

