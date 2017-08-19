Fur-babies find their "fur-ever" homes during annual adoption event

With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
Duke University has removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee days after it was vandalized.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.More >>
The Philippines government says a child missing after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona is the 7-year-old son of a Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.More >>
Trump pushes out strategist Steve Bannon, who returns to Breitbart News with goal of 'going to war' with Trump opponents.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Dozens of four-legged friends in Columbia found their forever homes on Saturday. It was all thanks to the annual Clear the Shelter adoption special.More >>
The total solar eclipse is officially two days away! People are gearing up for the big day and thousands are making their way to Columbia for the historic and rare event.More >>
In the final days leading up to the total solar eclipse on Monday, it turns out finding NASA-approved glasses is harder than expected.More >>
