Fur-babies find their "fur-ever" homes during annual adoption event

Dozens of four-legged friends in Columbia found their forever homes on Saturday.

It was all thanks to the annual Clear the Shelter adoption special.

The event is designed to help find loving homes for animals in need.

Columbia and Lexington County Animal Services offered free adoptions for all animals as part of the special event.

"I came out here to get a little dog cause I don't have any kids, and I love puppies,” Columbia native Nathan Jackson said. “I hoped to come out here and adopt a dog but I found out I'll get them free today. That's even better."

At last check, more than 200 animals found a home on Saturday thanks to the event. 53,000 animals were adopted nationwide from more than 900 shelters.

