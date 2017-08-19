Welcome to Columbia! Tourists explore the Midlands before the eclipse arrives

A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Duke University has removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee days after it was vandalized.More >>
The Philippines government says a child missing after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona is the 7-year-old son of a Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.More >>
Dozens of four-legged friends in Columbia found their forever homes on Saturday. It was all thanks to the annual Clear the Shelter adoption special.More >>
The total solar eclipse is officially two days away! People are gearing up for the big day and thousands are making their way to Columbia for the historic and rare event.More >>
In the final days leading up to the total solar eclipse on Monday, it turns out finding NASA-approved glasses is harder than expected.More >>
Trump pushes out strategist Steve Bannon, who returns to Breitbart News with goal of 'going to war' with Trump opponents.More >>
The eclipse weekend is just beginning, and as expected, thousands of visitors are making their way into the Midlands.More >>
