City opens multiple splash pads to escape the heat during Eclipse Weekend

A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
Duke University has removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee days after it was vandalized.More >>
Duke University has removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee days after it was vandalized.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
The Philippines government says a child missing after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona is the 7-year-old son of a Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.More >>
The Philippines government says a child missing after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona is the 7-year-old son of a Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.More >>
Trump pushes out strategist Steve Bannon, who returns to Breitbart News with goal of 'going to war' with Trump opponents.More >>
Trump pushes out strategist Steve Bannon, who returns to Breitbart News with goal of 'going to war' with Trump opponents.More >>
Some of the city offices in Columbia will be operating on an abnormal schedule Monday due to the historic solar eclipse.More >>
Some of the city offices in Columbia will be operating on an abnormal schedule Monday due to the historic solar eclipse.More >>
The weekend leading up to the eclipse will feature plenty of heat and humidity. You'll definitely want to be cautious if you're planning to be out and about.More >>
The weekend leading up to the eclipse will feature plenty of heat and humidity. You'll definitely want to be cautious if you're planning to be out and about.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>