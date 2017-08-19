City opens multiple splash pads to escape the heat during Eclipse Weekend

The weekend leading up to the eclipse will feature plenty of heat and humidity. You'll definitely want to be cautious if you're planning to be out and about.

The City of Columbia has opened multiple misting stations around the city to help keep everyone cool.

Below is a list of the misting stations that will be open on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with their locations:

Finlay Park (930 Laurel St.)

(1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.) Owens Field Park (1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.)

Riverfront Park (312 Laurel St.) **The north end is also available for viewing at 4122 River Drive**

Southeast Park (951 Hazelwood Rd.)

Spray Pad at Roy Lynch Park (900 Abbeville St.) **user operated and is available during park's operating hours from sunrise to sunset**

The stations below will be open on Saturday and Monday:

Lorick Park (1600 Lorick Ave.) ** open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Rd.) ** open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

Drew Park Splash Pad (2101 Walker Solomon Way) **Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays**

The stations below will only be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Edisto Discovery Park (1914 Wiley St.)

Emily Douglas Park (2500 Wheat St.)

Hampton Park (117 Brandon Ave.)

Heathwood Park (800 Abelia Rd.)

Melrose Park (1500 Fairview Rd.)

Sims Park (3500 Duncan St.)

(3500 Duncan St.) St. Anna's Park (1315 Liberty Hill Ave.)

City pools will also be open as well.

