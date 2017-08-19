City of Columbia offices to operate on abnormal schedule on Eclipse Day

Some of the city offices in Columbia will be operating on an abnormal schedule Monday due to the historic solar eclipse.

In a text alert sent out from the City of Columbia on Saturday, Mayor Steve Benjamin said some offices in the city will be suspended from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

City offices that will be suspended during that time period include Customer Care, all city payment centers, Business Licensing, Zoning, Planning & Development, and any other public facing operations in the Washington Square location.

City officials said anyone who has an emergency during the time of suspension can still call 911. For all non-emergencies, Customer Care can be reached at (803) 545-3300.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.